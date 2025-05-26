Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Israel
  3. Tel Aviv
  4. Residential
  5. Apartment
  6. Garden

Apartments with garden for sale in Tel Aviv, Israel

penthouses
25
1 BHK
6
2 BHK
3
3 BHK
11
Show more
Apartment Delete
Clear all
5 properties total found
Penthouse 6 bedrooms in Tel-Aviv, Israel
Penthouse 6 bedrooms
Tel-Aviv, Israel
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 4
Area 550 m²
Magnificent penthouse for sale in Jaffa, built first line to the sea- 70 meters from the wat…
Price on request
Leave a request
1 bedroom apartment in Tel-Aviv, Israel
1 bedroom apartment
Tel-Aviv, Israel
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 79 m²
New, luxury project in a preservation building with various units for sale- completed within…
$1,03M
Leave a request
4 bedroom apartment in Tel-Aviv, Israel
4 bedroom apartment
Tel-Aviv, Israel
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 272 m²
EXCLUSIVE NEW LUXURY BOUTIQUE BUILDING FOR SALE IN TEL-AVIV –  Luxury boutique project fo…
$7,74M
Leave a request
1 bedroom apartment in Tel-Aviv, Israel
1 bedroom apartment
Tel-Aviv, Israel
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 44 m²
Lovely apartments for sale in a new complex in the heart of Florentin near the famous Herzl …
$914,774
Leave a request
3 bedroom apartment in Tel-Aviv, Israel
3 bedroom apartment
Tel-Aviv, Israel
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 500 m²
Gorgeous garden apartment with incredible seaviews located right on the Tel-Aviv promenade f…
Price on request
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go

Properties features in Tel Aviv, Israel

with Terrace
with Sea view
with Swimming pool
Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go