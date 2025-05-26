Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Israel
  3. Tel-Aviv
  4. Residential
  5. Villa
  6. Garden

Villas with garden for sale in Tel-Aviv, Israel

Tel Aviv
6
Villa Delete
Clear all
4 properties total found
Villa 6 bedrooms in Tel-Aviv, Israel
Villa 6 bedrooms
Tel-Aviv, Israel
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 5
Area 970 m²
Lovely and historic townhouse undergoing renovations in the heart of Tel-Aviv’s famous white…
$13,26M
Leave a request
Villa 10 bedrooms in Tel-Aviv, Israel
Villa 10 bedrooms
Tel-Aviv, Israel
Bedrooms 10
Bathrooms count 9
Area 2 020 m²
1 gorgeous and huge home and a smaller home on a plot of land in the heart of Neve-Tzedek fo…
Price on request
Leave a request
Villa 5 bedrooms in Tel-Aviv, Israel
Villa 5 bedrooms
Tel-Aviv, Israel
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 270 m²
2 different plots of of land for sale on the most sought-after streets in Tel-Aviv’s famous …
Price on request
Leave a request
Villa 5 bedrooms in Tel-Aviv, Israel
Villa 5 bedrooms
Tel-Aviv, Israel
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 4
Area 350 m²
The little Paris, a cocktail of art, culture and culinary, the cherry of Tel Aviv – there ar…
Price on request
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go

Properties features in Tel-Aviv, Israel

with Terrace
with Sea view
with Swimming pool
Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go