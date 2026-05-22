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Residential properties for sale in Rosh HaAyin, Israel

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1 property total found
3 bedroom apartment in Rosh HaAyin, Israel
3 bedroom apartment
Rosh HaAyin, Israel
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 130 m²
🏡 Sale in Rosh HaAin | Psagot Afek DistrictWe offer for sale a modernized 4-room apartment i…
$750,000
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Agency
Isrealty
Languages
English, Русский, עִברִית
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