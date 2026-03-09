Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Israel
  3. Ramat Gan
  4. Residential
  5. Cottage

Cottages for sale in Ramat Gan, Israel

Cottage Delete
Clear all
1 property total found
Cottage 8 rooms in Ramat Gan, Israel
Cottage 8 rooms
Ramat Gan, Israel
Rooms 8
Area 382 m²
Ramat gan. Resident district. House renovated with 7 rooms with mamad ET unit separated with…
$2,98M
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go
Realting.com
Go