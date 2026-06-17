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Monthly rent of flats and apartments in Raanana, Israel

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2 properties total found
Penthouse 4 rooms in Raanana, Israel
Penthouse 4 rooms
Raanana, Israel
Rooms 4
Area 140 m²
✨ For Rent – Penthouse with large terrace in Ra'anana ✨Located west-central, Hanissim Street…
$12,500
per month
Leave a request
5 room apartment in Raanana, Israel
5 room apartment
Raanana, Israel
Rooms 5
Area 165 m²
✨ For rent – Rare garden ground near Sportek in Ra'anana ✨Located in a quiet and green envir…
$15,900
per month
Leave a request
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