  2. Israel
  3. North District

New buildings for sale in North District

Acre Subdistrict
2
Nahariyya
2
Residential quarter Neuf vue sur la mer
Nahariya, Israel
from
$589,380
TOWER PREMIUM PROJECT Apartments 4 and 5 rooms Delivery scheduled for June 2027 From 1.880.000 nis Immediate monthly income from signature Direct sale manufacturer without agency fees
Agency
Real estate Israel
Residential quarter Neuf vue sur la mer
Nahariya, Israel
from
$721,050
TOWER PREMIUM PROJECT Apartments 4 and 5 rooms Delivery scheduled for June 2027 From 1.880.000 nis Immediate monthly income from signature Direct sale manufacturer without agency fees
Agency
Real estate Israel
