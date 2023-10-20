  1. Realting.com
  Israel
  Nahariya
  Residential quarter Neuf vue sur la mer

Residential quarter Neuf vue sur la mer

Nahariya, Israel
from
$721,050
;
8
ID: 33196
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 23/01/2026

  Country
    Israel
  State
    North District
  Region
    Acre Subdistrict
  Village
    Nahariya
  Town
    Nahariyya

About the complex

Français Français
TOWER PREMIUM PROJECT Apartments 4 and 5 rooms Delivery scheduled for June 2027 From 1.880.000 nis Immediate monthly income from signature Direct sale manufacturer without agency fees

For sale – Old North Tel-Aviv Ultra-recherched address in the heart of the ancient North, close to Dizengoff, shops, renowned schools and amenities. Elegant and green residential setting, ideal for demanding families and investors. New construction with obtained license, work in progress, d…
We are delighted to present your future apartment, located in the brand new Shimon Peres neighborhood in Ashdod. Special offers & payment conditions : 4 room apartments Area: 122 m2 living space + 14 m2 of terrace Price from 3 140 000 Apartments 5 rooms Surface: 131 m2 living space + 14 m2…
Project Nine in Netanya .Savyon A new exceptional address, between city and nature Close to the sea and shopping centers, discover Savyon , an exceptional residence made by one of Israel's largest builders. Ideal location: next to the PIANO and Ir Yamim, between the urban dynamism and the…
