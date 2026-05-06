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Residential quarter Bonne affaire avec beaucoup de potentiel katamonim

Jerusalem, Israel
from
$1,21M
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11
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ID: 39834
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 17/08/2026

Location

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  • Country
    Israel
  • State
    Jerusalem District
  • Region
    Jerusalem Subdistrict
  • City
    Jerusalem

About the complex

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Good deal with a lot of potential for sale in Jerusalem, in the Katamonim district Garden ground 5 pieces 2 bathrooms 3 W.C Large parental suite 113m2 80m2 garden with exclusive enjoyment (not on the tab) Possibility to enlarge the apartment of 40m2 with permit 50% of the building have signed for a Tama38/2 project and the developer proposes not one but 2 apartments of 100m2 + terrace + parking + cellar! Rent at 8,000sh/month Price: 3,590,000sh

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Jerusalem, Israel
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Residential quarter Bonne affaire avec beaucoup de potentiel katamonim
Jerusalem, Israel
from
$1,21M
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