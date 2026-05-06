Residential quarter Bonne affaire avec beaucoup de potentiel katamonim

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Good deal with a lot of potential for sale in Jerusalem, in the Katamonim district
Garden ground
5 pieces
2 bathrooms
3 W.C
Large parental suite
113m2
80m2 garden with exclusive enjoyment (not on the tab)
Possibility to enlarge the apartment of 40m2 with permit
50% of the building have signed for a Tama38/2 project and the developer proposes not one but 2 apartments of 100m2 + terrace + parking + cellar!
Rent at 8,000sh/month
Price: 3,590,000sh
Location on the map
Jerusalem, Israel
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