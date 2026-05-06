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Residential quarter A vendre superbe 2 5 piEces avec mamad dans un immeuble rEcent au calme

Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$1,83M
12/08/2026
$1,83M
11/08/2026
$1,84M
;
9
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ID: 39810
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 12/08/2026

Location

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  • Country
    Israel
  • State
    Tel-Aviv District
  • Region
    Tel Aviv Subdistrict
  • City
    Tel-Aviv
  • Address
    Yohanan Hurkanos, 16

About the complex

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In a quiet and popular area of the old north, close to Hagai Hanevi and Yeshayahu streets and close to Hayarkon Park. A superb 2.5 room apartment with mamad in a recent building (only two years). - Living area of about 69 m2 + sunny terrace of about 14 m2 overlooking the street - Elevator - Automated parking - Parking space - Street view - South/East orientation - Very high quality architectural renovation – move in with your luggage A rare property in a booming and sought after neighborhood.

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Tel-Aviv, Israel
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Residential quarter A vendre superbe 2 5 piEces avec mamad dans un immeuble rEcent au calme
Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$1,83M
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