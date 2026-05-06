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Residential quarter Appartement a louer kiriat yovel jerusalem

Jerusalem, Israel
from
$2,647
;
8
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ID: 39817
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 13/08/2026

Location

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  • Country
    Israel
  • State
    Jerusalem District
  • Region
    Jerusalem Subdistrict
  • City
    Jerusalem
  • Address
    Moshe Kleinman, 12

About the complex

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Beautiful new apartment of 4 rooms, never inhabited. • 85 m2 + 12 m2 balcony • West orientation • Fourth floor out of 10 • Lift with Shabbat mode • Mamad (safe room) in the apartment • Parental suite with shower • Central bathroom with bathtub • Air conditioning • Private parking • Cave

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Jerusalem, Israel
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Residential quarter Appartement a louer kiriat yovel jerusalem
Jerusalem, Israel
from
$2,647
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