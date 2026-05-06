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  4. Residential quarter A ne pas manquer agreable avec terrasse bel appartement bien agence bon emplacement bonnes orientations clair dans un bel immeuble etage haut avec vue haut standing magnifique proche de la mer projet de qualite spacieux vue sur la mer

Residential quarter A ne pas manquer agreable avec terrasse bel appartement bien agence bon emplacement bonnes orientations clair dans un bel immeuble etage haut avec vue haut standing magnifique proche de la mer projet de qualite spacieux vue sur la mer

Ashkelon, Israel
from
$1,03M
08/08/2026
$1,03M
07/08/2026
$1,03M
06/08/2026
$1,03M
;
5
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ID: 39697
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 08/08/2026

Location

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  • Country
    Israel
  • State
    South District
  • Region
    Ashkelon Subdistrict
  • City
    Ashkelon
  • Address
    Ashdod

About the complex

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Dalet : 4 rooms in standing building, close to the beach. Great sea view. High level. Immediate entry.

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Ashkelon, Israel
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Residential quarter A ne pas manquer agreable avec terrasse bel appartement bien agence bon emplacement bonnes orientations clair dans un bel immeuble etage haut avec vue haut standing magnifique proche de la mer projet de qualite spacieux vue sur la mer
Ashkelon, Israel
from
$1,03M
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Residential quarter Avec terrasse dans un bel immeuble au centre bon emplacement luxueux vue sur la mer a ne pas manquer bien agence spacieux bel appartement magnifique
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Reference: AS 864 District: City/Hakiria 4.5 and a half Surface area: 150 m2 2 terraces with sea view 21st floor with elevator including Shabbat elevator Mamad Air conditioning 2 bathrooms 2 toilets Private parking Cave Service of the building: gym, swimming pool, spa, sauna
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