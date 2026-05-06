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Residential quarter A vendre residence soho complexe prestigieux by towers

Hadera, Israel
from
$762,570
12/08/2026
$762,570
11/08/2026
$764,860
;
11
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ID: 39812
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 12/08/2026

Location

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  • Country
    Israel
  • State
    Haifa District
  • Region
    Hadera Subdistrict
  • City
    Hadera
  • Address
    Ahad HaAm, 16

About the complex

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Discover this beautiful 5-room apartment, spacious, carefully maintained and ideally designed for a comfortable and quality family life. ✨ Approximately 125 m2 of living space ✨ Located on the 4th floor out of 8 ✨ Open view ✨ Beautiful terrace of about 12 m2 ✨ Modern and fully equipped kitchen, custom made by a carpenter ✨ Master suite with large fitted wardrobe ✨ 2 bathrooms and 2 toilets ✨ Home automation / intelligent electricity system ✨ Ceiling built-in speakers ✨ 2 private parking spaces ✨ Private cellar of about 8 m2, located at the cellar level ? The many advantages of SOHO: ✔️ Modern and fully equipped gym ✔️ Sports studio ✔️ Commercial centre directly within the complex ✔️ Supermarket ✔️ Many shops and services nearby ? An exceptional living environment, perfect for a family looking for comfort, practicality, luxury and a true quality of life, with all the essential services within reach. ? For more information or to arrange a visit, contact us now.

Location on the map

Hadera, Israel
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Residential quarter A vendre residence soho complexe prestigieux by towers
Hadera, Israel
from
$762,570
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