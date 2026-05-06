Residential quarter A vendre residence soho complexe prestigieux by towers

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Discover this beautiful 5-room apartment, spacious, carefully maintained and ideally designed for a comfortable and quality family life.
✨ Approximately 125 m2 of living space
✨ Located on the 4th floor out of 8
✨ Open view
✨ Beautiful terrace of about 12 m2
✨ Modern and fully equipped kitchen, custom made by a carpenter
✨ Master suite with large fitted wardrobe
✨ 2 bathrooms and 2 toilets
✨ Home automation / intelligent electricity system
✨ Ceiling built-in speakers
✨ 2 private parking spaces
✨ Private cellar of about 8 m2, located at the cellar level
? The many advantages of SOHO:
✔️ Modern and fully equipped gym
✔️ Sports studio
✔️ Commercial centre directly within the complex
✔️ Supermarket
✔️ Many shops and services nearby
? An exceptional living environment, perfect for a family looking for comfort, practicality, luxury and a true quality of life, with all the essential services within reach.
? For more information or to arrange a visit, contact us now.
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Hadera, Israel
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