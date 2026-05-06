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Residential quarter Superbe 2 pieces a cote du parc dans un immeuble neuf avec parking

Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$1,21M
12/08/2026
$1,21M
11/08/2026
$1,21M
;
10
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ID: 39775
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 12/08/2026

Location

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  • Country
    Israel
  • State
    Tel-Aviv District
  • Region
    Tel Aviv Subdistrict
  • City
    Tel-Aviv
  • Address
    Bavli, 47

About the complex

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New for exclusive sale 47 Bavli Street, close to Hayarkon Park A quiet, green and central street in the popular area of Bavli In a new luxury real estate program signed Yaron Tibet, available in September 2026! A functional and bright apartment 55 m2 + a sunny terrace of 8.5 m2 with open west view 4th floor with elevator Exposure west and south Mamad Underground parking

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Tel-Aviv, Israel
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Residential quarter Superbe 2 pieces a cote du parc dans un immeuble neuf avec parking
Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$1,21M
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