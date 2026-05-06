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Residential quarter Investissement privilegie bat yam

Bat Yam, Israel
from
$682,650
12/08/2026
$682,650
11/08/2026
$684,700
;
4
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ID: 39806
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 12/08/2026

Location

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  • Country
    Israel
  • State
    Tel-Aviv District
  • Region
    Tel Aviv Subdistrict
  • City
    Bat Yam

About the complex

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FOR SALE to Bat Yam • Recent apartment (2 years) of 3 rooms for sale • 1st floor, rear side • 75 m2 + 11 m2 of mirpeset • Mamad • Parking • Lift • Quiet, rear-facing apartment • New building

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Bat Yam, Israel
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Residential quarter Investissement privilegie bat yam
Bat Yam, Israel
from
$682,650
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