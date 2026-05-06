Residential quarter Nouveau projet luxueux a bat yam tour de prestige a 400 m de la plage

New luxurious project in Bat Yam – Prestigious tower 400 m from the beach An exceptional location in the city center This project is just 400 metres from the beach, right in the heart of Bat Yam. It enjoys an ideal living environment with shops, schools, synagogues and cultural centers nearby. The tram station, at the foot of the building, can reach Tel Aviv in just 12 minutes. A luxurious 35-storey tower This modern architectural project combines elegance and comfort. It offers high-end services with glass windows and refined spaces. • Immense lobby with a height of 7 meters • Two private rooms: gym and modular room (conferences or games for children) • Bicycle room • Four fast elevators, including one from Shabbat • Underground parking on six levels Apartments with sea view The project offers apartments of 2 to 5 rooms as well as penthouses. All have luxurious finishes, high ceilings and glass walls in the living room. The sea view is guaranteed from every mirpeset, with an exceptional panorama on the high floors. Contact us now for more information and arrange a visit. Our team is at your disposal to answer all your questions and guide you in your real estate project in Israel.