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Residential quarter Avec terrasse dans un bel immeuble bon emplacement magnifique projet de qualite

Herzliya, Israel
from
$949,050
12/08/2026
$949,050
11/08/2026
$951,900
;
2
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ID: 39779
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 12/08/2026

Location

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  • Country
    Israel
  • State
    Tel-Aviv District
  • Region
    Tel Aviv Subdistrict
  • Town
    Herzliya
  • Address
    Sara Malkin

About the complex

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Reference NHR 102-2 It is a new, 6-storey Bauhaus building with a beautiful lobby and underground parking. Close to the city's shopping centre, the large Herzliya park and only 20 minutes by car from Tel Aviv. The promoter has the building permit and the bank guarantee. We also have 3 room apartments in this program.

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Herzliya, Israel
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Residential quarter Avec terrasse dans un bel immeuble bon emplacement magnifique projet de qualite
Herzliya, Israel
from
$949,050
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