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Residential quarter A ne pas manquer agreable avec terrasse bel appartement bien agence calme investi magnifique proche de la mer renove

Ashkelon, Israel
from
$715,950
08/08/2026
$715,950
07/08/2026
$713,800
06/08/2026
$715,950
;
5
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ID: 39698
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 08/08/2026

Location

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  • Country
    Israel
  • State
    South District
  • Region
    Ashkelon Subdistrict
  • City
    Ashkelon
  • Address
    Ashdod

About the complex

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Beautiful mini penthouse 4 rooms balcony 18 meters, . Completely renovated.. Good location, close to kindergartens, opposite the center, a well maintained building.

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Ashkelon, Israel
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Residential quarter A ne pas manquer agreable avec terrasse bel appartement bien agence calme investi magnifique proche de la mer renove
Ashkelon, Israel
from
$715,950
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