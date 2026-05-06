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Residential quarter A louer a tel aviv 2 pieces proche mer

Tel-Aviv, Israel
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$3,164
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11
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ID: 39768
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 10/08/2026

Location

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  • Country
    Israel
  • State
    Tel-Aviv District
  • Region
    Tel Aviv Subdistrict
  • City
    Tel-Aviv
  • Address
    Allenby, 71

About the complex

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Angle Allenby / Geoula Very nice restored building First floor with elevator 2 pieces including a mamad Living area50 m2 Balcony 8 m2 Quiet 288 shekels vaad 600 shekel, arnona 9000NIS/month

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Tel-Aviv, Israel
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Residential quarter A louer a tel aviv 2 pieces proche mer
Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
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