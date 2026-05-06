Residential quarter Bonne occasion a ne pas manquer 4 pieces a louer dans une belle residence avec piscine herzlia hills

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Reference: 7000
District: Hertzliya Hills
4 pieces including mamad
Surface area of 113 m2
Terrace of 13 m3 with open view and sea
12th floor with elevators
Air conditioning
2 bathrooms, 2 toilets
2 parking spaces
cellar
Facilities of the building: guard, gym, country club (pool) sauna/hammam
Vaad: 1760 nis/month
Arnona : 840 nis/2months
Entrance : 01/10/2026
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Herzliya, Israel
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