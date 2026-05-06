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Residential quarter Bonne occasion a ne pas manquer 4 pieces a louer dans une belle residence avec piscine herzlia hills

Herzliya, Israel
from
$3,996
;
9
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ID: 39765
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 10/08/2026

Location

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  • Country
    Israel
  • State
    Tel-Aviv District
  • Region
    Tel Aviv Subdistrict
  • Town
    Herzliya
  • Address
    HaShunit, The Ritz-Carlton Herzliya

About the complex

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Reference: 7000 District: Hertzliya Hills 4 pieces including mamad Surface area of 113 m2 Terrace of 13 m3 with open view and sea 12th floor with elevators Air conditioning 2 bathrooms, 2 toilets 2 parking spaces cellar Facilities of the building: guard, gym, country club (pool) sauna/hammam Vaad: 1760 nis/month Arnona : 840 nis/2months Entrance : 01/10/2026

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Herzliya, Israel
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Residential quarter Bonne occasion a ne pas manquer 4 pieces a louer dans une belle residence avec piscine herzlia hills
Herzliya, Israel
from
$3,996
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