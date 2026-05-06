Residential quarter Penthouse rare a la location a nayot museum residence

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For rent in the prestigious Museum Residence complex in Jerusalem — exceptional penthouse occupying an entire floor!
Located in the heart of the sought after district of Nayot, this magnificent 5-room penthouse offers 149 m2 of living space and 125 m2 of terraces (mirpesot) surrounding the apartment.
Thanks to its four orientations, it enjoys exceptional brightness throughout the day and a magnificent 360° panoramic view. The generous volumes, large reception spaces and many terraces create a real sense of space, freedom and luxury.
Each room has direct access to its own terrace (mirpeset), offering everyone peace, comfort and privacy. The penthouse occupies the floor alone and enjoys a private lift with direct access to the apartment, guaranteeing absolute discretion and tranquility.
It also includes a fully equipped kitchen, parquet floors, underfloor heating, integrated cupboards, a smart house system, two covered parking spaces and a cellar.
Museum Residence is a prestigious, quiet and particularly secure residence thanks to a camera surveillance system. Its location is ideal, in a peaceful and green environment, while being just a minute from the exit from Jerusalem and close to museums, parks and the main axes of the city.
A rare property combining space, light, luxury, calm, security and privacy, in one of the most pleasant areas of Jerusalem.
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Jerusalem, Israel
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