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Residential quarter A vendre superbe opportunitE neve tzedek florentin

Tel-Aviv, Israel
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$1,83M
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3
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ID: 39755
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 10/08/2026

Location

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  • Country
    Israel
  • State
    Tel-Aviv District
  • Region
    Tel Aviv Subdistrict
  • City
    Tel-Aviv
  • Address
    Abarbanel, 54

About the complex

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FOR SALE - NEW TZEDEK / FLORENTIN Beautiful apartment in a new building, ideally located on the border between Neve Tzedek and Florentin. HaRabi MiBachrach Street Apartment initially 4 rooms, converted into 3 rooms with a large living space 2 bedrooms 1 bathroom 4th floor with elevator 83 m2 + terrace 12 m2 Sea view Private parking Cellar / storage space New building Price: NIS 5 500 000 Megane : 050-583-5553 Premium Real Estate Licence No. 31928721 Agency fees: 2% + VAT We speak French, English & Hebrew

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Tel-Aviv, Israel
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Residential quarter A vendre superbe opportunitE neve tzedek florentin
Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$1,83M
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