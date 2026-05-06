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Residential quarter Israel ashdod appartement de 5 pieces a vendre

Ashdod, Israel
from
$639,360
08/08/2026
$639,360
07/08/2026
$637,440
06/08/2026
$639,360
;
2
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ID: 39710
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 08/08/2026

Location

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  • Country
    Israel
  • State
    South District
  • Region
    Ashkelon Subdistrict
  • City
    Ashdod
  • Address
    Rambam

About the complex

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ASHDOD, Dalet district: 5 room apartment very well located, close to shops, schools, crèches and synagogues. This spacious apartment offers beautiful volumes and a large sunny balcony with unobstructed views. Beautiful renovated and well maintained building, mamad with safety standards, elevator, excellent friendly neighborhood.

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Ashdod, Israel
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Residential quarter Israel ashdod appartement de 5 pieces a vendre
Ashdod, Israel
from
$639,360
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