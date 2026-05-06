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Residential quarter Appartement spacieux et bien situe

Ashdod, Israel
from
$765,900
08/08/2026
$765,900
07/08/2026
$763,600
06/08/2026
$765,900
;
5
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ID: 39708
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 08/08/2026

Location

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  • Country
    Israel
  • State
    South District
  • Region
    Ashkelon Subdistrict
  • City
    Ashdod
  • Address
    Rambam

About the complex

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Beautiful 4.5 room apartment with large living room overlooking a balcony soccah. A large kitchen with plenty of storage space, 2 toilets, 2 showers, parking. The apartment is located in a well maintained building with access for disabled persons, 2 lifts (shabbat). Central and quiet location. Well located close to everything. Quiet and quality environment with synagogues, schools and parks. A very sought after neighborhood. Half room is the mamad.

Location on the map

Ashdod, Israel
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Residential quarter Appartement spacieux et bien situe
Ashdod, Israel
from
$765,900
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