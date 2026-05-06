Residential quarter Appartement neuf 3 pieces bat yam centre

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Anilevich Street – Bat Yam
Price: 2 050 000
The best price for a new apartment just delivered by the developer!
A rare opportunity to acquire a new apartment, ready to move in, in a modern building offering quality services.
Characteristics of the property:
• 75 m2 living space
• Sun terrace of 11 m2
• 3 pieces
• 1st floor
• Mamad (safe room)
• Private parking space registered at the cadastre
• Apartment located at the back of the building, offering peace and quiet
• Immediate entry
A sought after location, near :
• Beaches of Bat Yam
• Tram
• Shops and shopping centres
• Coffees and restaurants
• Schools
• Public transport
To receive the complete file or arrange a visit, contact me in private message or on WhatsApp.
Location on the map
Bat Yam, Israel
Healthcare
Grocery stores
Leisure
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