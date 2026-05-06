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Residential quarter Appartement neuf 3 pieces bat yam centre

Bat Yam, Israel
from
$672,400
;
11
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ID: 39669
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 04/08/2026

Location

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  • Country
    Israel
  • State
    Tel-Aviv District
  • Region
    Tel Aviv Subdistrict
  • City
    Bat Yam
  • Address
    Anilevich, 25

About the complex

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Anilevich Street – Bat Yam Price: 2 050 000 The best price for a new apartment just delivered by the developer! A rare opportunity to acquire a new apartment, ready to move in, in a modern building offering quality services. Characteristics of the property: • 75 m2 living space • Sun terrace of 11 m2 • 3 pieces • 1st floor • Mamad (safe room) • Private parking space registered at the cadastre • Apartment located at the back of the building, offering peace and quiet • Immediate entry A sought after location, near : • Beaches of Bat Yam • Tram • Shops and shopping centres • Coffees and restaurants • Schools • Public transport To receive the complete file or arrange a visit, contact me in private message or on WhatsApp.

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Bat Yam, Israel
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Residential quarter Appartement neuf 3 pieces bat yam centre
Bat Yam, Israel
from
$672,400
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