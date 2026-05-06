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Residential quarter Vente exclusive triplex unique 7 pieces ouest rishon lezion rue habotzrim

Rishon LeZion, Israel
from
$1,44M
;
9
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ID: 38268
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 20/07/2026

Location

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  • Country
    Israel
  • State
    Center District
  • Region
    Rehovot Subdistrict
  • City
    Rishon LeZion
  • Address
    Zeev Jabotinsky

About the complex

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Exclusive sale – Single 3 bedroom apartment! West Rishon LeZion ? 175 m2 constructed ?️ 3 orientations: west, north and south ? Parking at the tabo? Storage ✨ Entrance floor: living room, kitchen, bedroom, guest toilet and terrace of 14 m2. ✨ Upper floor: 2 bedrooms, shower room and toilet, terrace of 18 m2 with possibility of rental unit (approx. 5,000 / month). ✨ Lower floor: 3 bedrooms, including a master suite, a mamad and shower room with toilet. ? Vaad bait 400 Very rare, spacious and bright, ideal for a large family or to generate additional income within the same property. For more information and visit:

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Rishon LeZion, Israel
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Residential quarter Vente exclusive triplex unique 7 pieces ouest rishon lezion rue habotzrim
Rishon LeZion, Israel
from
$1,44M
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