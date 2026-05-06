Residential quarter Vente exclusive triplex unique 7 pieces ouest rishon lezion rue habotzrim

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Exclusive sale – Single 3 bedroom apartment!
West Rishon LeZion
? 175 m2 constructed
?️ 3 orientations: west, north and south
? Parking at the tabo? Storage
✨ Entrance floor: living room, kitchen, bedroom, guest toilet and terrace of 14 m2.
✨ Upper floor: 2 bedrooms, shower room and toilet, terrace of 18 m2 with possibility of rental unit (approx. 5,000 / month).
✨ Lower floor: 3 bedrooms, including a master suite, a mamad and shower room with toilet.
? Vaad bait 400
Very rare, spacious and bright, ideal for a large family or to generate additional income within the same property.
For more information and visit:
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Rishon LeZion, Israel
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