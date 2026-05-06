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Residential quarter appartement de luxe rare terrasse geante parkings prives amp prestations haut de gamme

Jerusalem, Israel
from
$2,07M
;
11
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ID: 39665
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 03/08/2026

Location

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  • Country
    Israel
  • State
    Jerusalem District
  • Region
    Jerusalem Subdistrict
  • City
    Jerusalem
  • Address
    Shalom Yehuda, 3

About the complex

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Looking for an apartment with an exceptional finish, offering wide spaces, privacy and maximum comfort? This good is for you. Completely renovated, designed with an intelligent design and with a technical level among the most advanced on the market, this apartment stands out for its generous volumes and premium services. ? Highlights Immense terrace of 100 m2 with open view Two private parking spaces Large storage space / cellar Advanced home automation system (smart electricity) Air conditioning mini-central throughout the apartment Complete renovation and high-end materials Optimized design offering comfort and modernity A rare property, combining luxury, technology and exceptional spaces, ideal for those looking for a higher quality of life

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Jerusalem, Israel
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Residential quarter appartement de luxe rare terrasse geante parkings prives amp prestations haut de gamme
Jerusalem, Israel
from
$2,07M
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