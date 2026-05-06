Residential quarter appartement de luxe rare terrasse geante parkings prives amp prestations haut de gamme

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Looking for an apartment with an exceptional finish, offering wide spaces, privacy and maximum comfort?
This good is for you.
Completely renovated, designed with an intelligent design and with a technical level among the most advanced on the market, this apartment stands out for its generous volumes and premium services.
? Highlights
Immense terrace of 100 m2 with open view
Two private parking spaces
Large storage space / cellar
Advanced home automation system (smart electricity)
Air conditioning mini-central throughout the apartment
Complete renovation and high-end materials
Optimized design offering comfort and modernity
A rare property, combining luxury, technology and exceptional spaces, ideal for those looking for a higher quality of life
Location on the map
Jerusalem, Israel
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