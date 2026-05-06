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Residential quarter Centre ville hadera

Hadera, Israel
from
$715,040
;
11
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ID: 38855
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 21/07/2026

Location

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  • Country
    Israel
  • State
    Haifa District
  • Region
    Hadera Subdistrict
  • City
    Hadera
  • Address
    Ahad HaAm, 16

About the complex

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excellent case in the center of Hadera - modern building deliver in 2021 4 rooms 109 m2 + 30 m2 terrace cellar + parking lot mamad has been 4 elevator in the building clear sea view

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Hadera, Israel
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Residential quarter Centre ville hadera
Hadera, Israel
from
$715,040
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