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Residential quarter Epoustouflant un domaine prive dexception a 5 minutes de la mer

Hadera, Israel
from
$4,92M
;
10
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ID: 38515
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 20/07/2026

Location

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  • Country
    Israel
  • State
    Haifa District
  • Region
    Hadera Subdistrict
  • City
    Hadera
  • Address
    HaKomuna HaHaderatit

Location on the map

Hadera, Israel
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Residential quarter Epoustouflant un domaine prive dexception a 5 minutes de la mer
Hadera, Israel
from
$4,92M
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