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Residential quarter Appartement a louer a jerusalem kiriat shmuel

Jerusalem, Israel
from
$11,000
;
11
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ID: 37949
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 08/06/2026

Location

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  • Country
    Israel
  • State
    Jerusalem District
  • Region
    Jerusalem Subdistrict
  • City
    Jerusalem
  • Address
    HaRav Berlin, 11

About the complex

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Beautiful 2-room apartment located in one of the most sought after areas of Jerusalem. 6th floor with elevator 2 pieces Modern shower room Mamad (safe room) Terrace with exceptional views of Jerusalem Private roof terrace with outdoor kitchen and spectacular panoramic view Fully furnished High-end architectural design Private parking space available in the afternoon and evening only ? Rent: 11,000 per month ? Available from 15.08.2026

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Jerusalem, Israel
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Residential quarter Appartement a louer a jerusalem kiriat shmuel
Jerusalem, Israel
from
$11,000
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