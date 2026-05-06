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Residential quarter Projet neuf a 200m de la plage rue hatsfira bat yam

Bat Yam, Israel
from
$2,62M
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6
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ID: 37546
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 31/05/2026

Location

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  • Country
    Israel
  • State
    Tel-Aviv District
  • Region
    Tel Aviv Subdistrict
  • City
    Bat Yam
  • Address
    HaZfira

About the complex

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Hatsfira Street in Bat Yam, quiet alley 200m from the beach and close to the tramway from Bat Yam to Tel Aviv Project Pinoui-Binoui (new building) at the end of the construction ideally placed. High-end specifications Delivery scheduled for June 2026

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Bat Yam, Israel
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Residential quarter Projet neuf a 200m de la plage rue hatsfira bat yam
Bat Yam, Israel
from
$2,62M
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