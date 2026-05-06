Residential quarter Grand appartement familial de 5 pieces avec souccah en plein quartier park

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RE/MAX Hadera presents you exclusively, in the heart of the Park district in Hadera, a superb 5-room family apartment with a terrace to make a Soccah!
Located on the 1st floor of a beautiful recent building, this bright and carefully maintained property offers a warm and quiet atmosphere.
Location:
Excellent! At the entrance of the sought after district of Park, next to the access to EcoPark, close to the shopping center, schools, transportation, the Beth 'Habad Francophone Park...
Characteristics:
- A large bright and welcoming living room
- A modern and functional kitchen
- A dedicated dining area to receive
- A beautiful terrace that can serve as Soccah!
- A master suite with private bathroom and dressing room
- 3 additional comfortable rooms, including a secure room (Mamad)
- A bathroom with bathtub
- Guest toilets
- In addition: air conditioning, intercom and two parking spaces!
In the building:
- Two elevators including one from Shabbat
- A nice, well-maintained lobby
A "religious-friendly" apartment, ideal for a family looking for space, calm, comfort and quality environment, in one of the pleasant areas of Hadera. And an excellent investment!
? Price: 2.550.000
? For more information or to organize a visit:
Ra'hel 'Haya Benguigui
RE/MAX Hadera
Professional licence 313736
Location on the map
Hadera, Israel
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