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Residential quarter Grand appartement familial de 5 pieces avec souccah en plein quartier park

Hadera, Israel
from
$2,55M
;
11
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ID: 36987
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 31/05/2026

Location

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  • Country
    Israel
  • State
    Haifa District
  • Region
    Hadera Subdistrict
  • City
    Hadera

About the complex

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RE/MAX Hadera presents you exclusively, in the heart of the Park district in Hadera, a superb 5-room family apartment with a terrace to make a Soccah! Located on the 1st floor of a beautiful recent building, this bright and carefully maintained property offers a warm and quiet atmosphere. Location: Excellent! At the entrance of the sought after district of Park, next to the access to EcoPark, close to the shopping center, schools, transportation, the Beth 'Habad Francophone Park... Characteristics: - A large bright and welcoming living room - A modern and functional kitchen - A dedicated dining area to receive - A beautiful terrace that can serve as Soccah! - A master suite with private bathroom and dressing room - 3 additional comfortable rooms, including a secure room (Mamad) - A bathroom with bathtub - Guest toilets - In addition: air conditioning, intercom and two parking spaces! In the building: - Two elevators including one from Shabbat - A nice, well-maintained lobby A "religious-friendly" apartment, ideal for a family looking for space, calm, comfort and quality environment, in one of the pleasant areas of Hadera. And an excellent investment! ? Price: 2.550.000 ? For more information or to organize a visit: Ra'hel 'Haya Benguigui RE/MAX Hadera Professional licence 313736

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Hadera, Israel
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Residential quarter Grand appartement familial de 5 pieces avec souccah en plein quartier park
Hadera, Israel
from
$2,55M
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