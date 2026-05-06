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Residential quarter Jerusalem mamilla david village

Jerusalem, Israel
from
$4,95M
01/06/2026
$4,95M
31/05/2026
$4,93M
;
9
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ID: 37203
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 01/06/2026

Location

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  • Country
    Israel
  • State
    Jerusalem District
  • Region
    Jerusalem Subdistrict
  • City
    Jerusalem
  • Address
    Eliyahu Shama, 1

About the complex

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In the heart of the Mamilla, and in the famous David Village Legacy project, here is a beautiful 4 rooms of 120 m2 with 13 m2 terrace Soucah with a spacious living room, very large master suite, 2 bathrooms, 3 toilets + cellar and 1 parking place.

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Jerusalem, Israel
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Residential quarter Jerusalem mamilla david village
Jerusalem, Israel
from
$4,95M
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