Residential quarter Immeuble magnifique a louer au centre de jerusalem

Provide viewing of site content and gaining access to functionality. This type of cookies is used only for the correct operation of the site and is not transferred to third parties. Disabling is impossible without disrupting the functioning of the site.
Analytical cookies
Help us improve the performance of the site, your experience of using the site and making it more convenient to use. The information that these types of cookies collect is aggregated and for this reason anonymous. Used to provide statistical indicators of site use without identifying users.
Advertising cookies
Allow us to reduce our marketing costs and improve user experience.
Save
Realting.com uses cookies to improve your interaction with the website. You can configure which cookies will be saved on your device.
Learn more
40 apartments for rent – Only for groups and organisations.
Come and enjoy a new urban environment, modern and high-end, in the heart of Jerusalem.
A central and strategic location allowing easy access to all areas of the city.
A quality residential experience combining comfort, design and practicality, a few minutes' walk from Jerusalem's main cultural, commercial and leisure centres.
Apartments from 2 to 3 rooms
Different areas available
Located from 1st to 7th floor
From 6,000 per month
✔ Bright apartments
✔ Nice balcony
✔ No parking
Entry from 15 August
Location on the map
Jerusalem, Israel
Education
Healthcare
Mortgage calculator
Interest rate, %
Loan term, years
Property cost
Down payment, %
{{ initialPaymentCurrency }} USD
Please note! You changed the property cost parameter to {{ differentPrice }}%. This affects the relevance of the calculation of monthly payments for the current property.
Return