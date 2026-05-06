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Residential quarter Immeuble magnifique a louer au centre de jerusalem

Jerusalem, Israel
from
$6,000
;
9
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ID: 37932
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 02/06/2026

Location

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  • Country
    Israel
  • State
    Jerusalem District
  • Region
    Jerusalem Subdistrict
  • City
    Jerusalem

About the complex

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40 apartments for rent – Only for groups and organisations. Come and enjoy a new urban environment, modern and high-end, in the heart of Jerusalem. A central and strategic location allowing easy access to all areas of the city. A quality residential experience combining comfort, design and practicality, a few minutes' walk from Jerusalem's main cultural, commercial and leisure centres. Apartments from 2 to 3 rooms Different areas available Located from 1st to 7th floor From 6,000 per month ✔ Bright apartments ✔ Nice balcony ✔ No parking Entry from 15 August

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Jerusalem, Israel
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Residential quarter Immeuble magnifique a louer au centre de jerusalem
Jerusalem, Israel
from
$6,000
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