  1. Realting.com
  2. Israel
  3. Tel-Aviv
  4. Residential quarter A vendre 3 piEces rEnovE spacieux et hauts plafonds rue frishman

Residential quarter A vendre 3 piEces rEnovE spacieux et hauts plafonds rue frishman

Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$2,01M
;
9
Leave a request
ID: 37684
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 31/05/2026

Location

Show on map
  • Country
    Israel
  • State
    Tel-Aviv District
  • Region
    Tel Aviv Subdistrict
  • City
    Tel-Aviv
  • Address
    Malkhei Israel, 1

About the complex

Translate
Show original
Français Français
Ideally located on Frishman Street, opposite Masaryk Square and close to Rabin Square, this apartment enjoys a central and highly sought after location in the heart of Tel Aviv. In a well maintained building with lift and miklat, discover a 3 rooms of about 100 m2, located on the 4th floor. The apartment has been completely renovated, with the complete replacement of infrastructure (electricity, plumbing), and offers modern and elegant services. It has a spacious living-dining area, a generous parental suite and high ceilings bringing volume and character. A small terrace facing Masaryk Square completes this property. Lovely apartment combining charm, comfort and premium location. Price: NIS 5,650,000.

Location on the map

Tel-Aviv, Israel
Healthcare
Grocery stores
Food & Drink
Leisure

Mortgage calculator

Interest rate, %
Loan term, years
Property cost
Down payment, %
{{ initialPaymentCurrency }} USD
Please note! You changed the property cost parameter to {{ differentPrice }}%. This affects the relevance of the calculation of monthly payments for the current property. Return
Interest rate
{{ loanPercentValue.toLocaleString() }} %
Interest rate
Loan amount
{{ mortgageAmount }} USD
Loan amount
Period
{{ loanPeriodValue | pluralize("year", "years") }}
Period
Monthly payment
{{ paymentPerMonth }} USD
Monthly payment
Similar complexes
Residential quarter The projet neuf au centre ville de hadera
Hadera, Israel
from
$2,59M
Residential quarter Projet neuf a bat yam de haut standing
Bat Yam, Israel
from
$2,46M
Residential quarter Projet netivot ideal investisseur
Netivot, Israel
from
$1,88M
Residential quarter Projet neuf de haut standing sur le kikar
Beit Yizhaq - Shaar Hefer, Israel
from
$5,07M
Residential quarter Sublime 2 pieces balcon
Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$1,06M
You are viewing
Residential quarter A vendre 3 piEces rEnovE spacieux et hauts plafonds rue frishman
Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$2,01M
Ask all your questions
Leave your request
Thank you! Your request has been accepted
I have interest in the property from your ad. I want more information about the property. What are the purchase conditions for foreigners? I would like to visit an apartment/house. I would like to be informed about the total price (incl. tax, agency fee, etc.). Is it possible to buy with a loan/mortgage?
Back Leave a request
Other complexes
Residential quarter Une adresse strategique a jerusalem borochov kiryat hayovel jerusalem
Residential quarter Une adresse strategique a jerusalem borochov kiryat hayovel jerusalem
Residential quarter Une adresse strategique a jerusalem borochov kiryat hayovel jerusalem
Residential quarter Une adresse strategique a jerusalem borochov kiryat hayovel jerusalem
Residential quarter Une adresse strategique a jerusalem borochov kiryat hayovel jerusalem
Residential quarter Une adresse strategique a jerusalem borochov kiryat hayovel jerusalem
Residential quarter Une adresse strategique a jerusalem borochov kiryat hayovel jerusalem
Jerusalem, Israel
from
$2,23M
Borochov – Kiryat HaYovel, Jerusalem A prestigious address in the heart of a booming neighbourhood Your new life begins here Discover a unique residential project on Borochov Street, one of the most popular addresses of Kiryat HaYovel. A quiet and green area, a few minutes from the tram and…
Agency
Real estate Israel
Leave a request
Residential quarter Projet neuf proche kikar
Residential quarter Projet neuf proche kikar
Residential quarter Projet neuf proche kikar
Residential quarter Projet neuf proche kikar
Residential quarter Projet neuf proche kikar
Netanya, Israel
from
$6,45M
Smilansky Netanya Project Project status Mardochee Khayat invites you to live in one of our residential projects in Netanya . Marketing on Pre Sale In the city center of Netanya Close to the beginnings, synagogue,gan and facing the park of Jerusalem Located less than 5 minutes walk from th…
Agency
Real estate Israel
Leave a request
Residential quarter 3 pieces terrasse ascenseur parking immeuble neuf
Residential quarter 3 pieces terrasse ascenseur parking immeuble neuf
Residential quarter 3 pieces terrasse ascenseur parking immeuble neuf
Residential quarter 3 pieces terrasse ascenseur parking immeuble neuf
Residential quarter 3 pieces terrasse ascenseur parking immeuble neuf
Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$1,52M
Modern luxury building with elevator and private parking. 3 rooms with large living room, electric blinds on windows. Very bright, balcony with open view. Nice height under ceiling. Rented currently in Airbnb
Agency
Real estate Israel
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go
Latest News in Israel
How the Iran Conflict Affected Country Risk in Israel and the UAE
06.05.2026
How the Iran Conflict Affected Country Risk in Israel and the UAE
Israelis can officially enter the U.S. without visas. We’ve gathered the details
20.10.2023
Israelis can officially enter the U.S. without visas. We’ve gathered the details
Israel at war: what tourists should do
10.10.2023
Israel at war: what tourists should do
“In the decade from 2011 to 2021, housing prices in Israel increased by 346%.” The expert on the main investors in the market, the shortage of properties, and the national plan on demolishing and rebuilding old buildings
15.09.2023
“In the decade from 2011 to 2021, housing prices in Israel increased by 346%.” The expert on the main investors in the market, the shortage of properties, and the national plan on demolishing and rebuilding old buildings
Obtaining an Israeli passport will not be so easy. Why?
05.01.2023
Obtaining an Israeli passport will not be so easy. Why?
The average price of an apartment — more than $550,000. Real estate in Israel is becoming very expensive
19.12.2022
The average price of an apartment — more than $550,000. Real estate in Israel is becoming very expensive
Modest accommodation with 6 bedrooms. A very special apartment sells in Israel
17.08.2022
Modest accommodation with 6 bedrooms. A very special apartment sells in Israel
Show all publications