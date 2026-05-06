  1. Realting.com
  2. Israel
  3. Jerusalem
  4. Residential quarter En plein centre ville de jerusalem residence

Residential quarter En plein centre ville de jerusalem residence

Jerusalem, Israel
from
$2,911
;
6
Leave a request
ID: 37925
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 02/06/2026

Location

Show on map
  • Country
    Israel
  • State
    Jerusalem District
  • Region
    Jerusalem Subdistrict
  • City
    Jerusalem
  • Address
    Mevo HaMatmid, 6

About the complex

Translate
Show original
Français Français
In the centre of Jerusalem, in a luxury building, 3 rooms of 75 m2 with 2 bathrooms. Very nice view of the old town. Beautiful lobby with 24-hour caretaker, gym, swimming pool and jacuzzi.

Location on the map

Jerusalem, Israel
Education
Healthcare
Grocery stores
Food & Drink
Leisure

Mortgage calculator

Interest rate, %
Loan term, years
Property cost
Down payment, %
{{ initialPaymentCurrency }} USD
Please note! You changed the property cost parameter to {{ differentPrice }}%. This affects the relevance of the calculation of monthly payments for the current property. Return
Interest rate
{{ loanPercentValue.toLocaleString() }} %
Interest rate
Loan amount
{{ mortgageAmount }} USD
Loan amount
Period
{{ loanPeriodValue | pluralize("year", "years") }}
Period
Monthly payment
{{ paymentPerMonth }} USD
Monthly payment
Similar complexes
Residential quarter Sublime penthouse 5 pieces terrasse face mer
Bat Yam, Israel
from
$2,66M
Residential quarter Cosy
Jerusalem, Israel
from
$3,09M
Residential quarter Nouveau a tsfat safed plus quun lieu de vie un heritage
Safed, Israel
from
$1,59M
Residential quarter Magnifique 5 pieces idealement place
Jerusalem, Israel
from
$12,000
Residential quarter Appartement de rEve A vendre rue nahalat binyamin tel aviv sur la zone piEtonne
Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$1,51M
You are viewing
Residential quarter En plein centre ville de jerusalem residence
Jerusalem, Israel
from
$2,911
Ask all your questions
Leave your request
Thank you! Your request has been accepted
I have interest in the property from your ad. I want more information about the property. What are the purchase conditions for foreigners? I would like to visit an apartment/house. I would like to be informed about the total price (incl. tax, agency fee, etc.). Is it possible to buy with a loan/mortgage?
Back Leave a request
Other complexes
Residential quarter Villa de haut standing a kadima
Residential quarter Villa de haut standing a kadima
Residential quarter Villa de haut standing a kadima
Residential quarter Villa de haut standing a kadima
Residential quarter Villa de haut standing a kadima
Show all Residential quarter Villa de haut standing a kadima
Residential quarter Villa de haut standing a kadima
Kadima, Israel
from
$6,50M
Apartments in Kadima Private complex of 16 cottages of very high standing In the heart of Kadima, one of Sharon's most sought after and qualitative localities, discover an exclusive project composed of only 16 prestigious cottages. Kadima seduces by its exceptional living environment, com…
Agency
Real estate Israel
Leave a request
Residential quarter Nouveau projet en presale rue kadoshei kaire bat yam
Residential quarter Nouveau projet en presale rue kadoshei kaire bat yam
Residential quarter Nouveau projet en presale rue kadoshei kaire bat yam
Residential quarter Nouveau projet en presale rue kadoshei kaire bat yam
Residential quarter Nouveau projet en presale rue kadoshei kaire bat yam
Residential quarter Nouveau projet en presale rue kadoshei kaire bat yam
Residential quarter Nouveau projet en presale rue kadoshei kaire bat yam
Bat Yam, Israel
from
$4,86M
The MODA project is a 10-storey boutique building offering privacy and comfort thanks to a limited number of apartments per floor. Apartments from 2 to 5 rooms with parking, as well as luxurious penthouses, suitable for both families and investors. PRESAL PRICES for the first 5 apartments …
Agency
Real estate Israel
Leave a request
Residential quarter Projet nat 600 netanya
Residential quarter Projet nat 600 netanya
Residential quarter Projet nat 600 netanya
Residential quarter Projet nat 600 netanya
Residential quarter Projet nat 600 netanya
Show all Residential quarter Projet nat 600 netanya
Residential quarter Projet nat 600 netanya
Netanya, Israel
from
$6,82M
Live Excellence in Netanya! Mardochee Khayat is pleased to invite you to discover our exceptional residential project, located in the heart of the popular Nat 600 district in Netanya. Enjoy a privileged location, a few steps from the beaches thanks to the new elevator of the beach of the Is…
Agency
Real estate Israel
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go
Latest News in Israel
How the Iran Conflict Affected Country Risk in Israel and the UAE
06.05.2026
How the Iran Conflict Affected Country Risk in Israel and the UAE
Israelis can officially enter the U.S. without visas. We’ve gathered the details
20.10.2023
Israelis can officially enter the U.S. without visas. We’ve gathered the details
Israel at war: what tourists should do
10.10.2023
Israel at war: what tourists should do
“In the decade from 2011 to 2021, housing prices in Israel increased by 346%.” The expert on the main investors in the market, the shortage of properties, and the national plan on demolishing and rebuilding old buildings
15.09.2023
“In the decade from 2011 to 2021, housing prices in Israel increased by 346%.” The expert on the main investors in the market, the shortage of properties, and the national plan on demolishing and rebuilding old buildings
Obtaining an Israeli passport will not be so easy. Why?
05.01.2023
Obtaining an Israeli passport will not be so easy. Why?
The average price of an apartment — more than $550,000. Real estate in Israel is becoming very expensive
19.12.2022
The average price of an apartment — more than $550,000. Real estate in Israel is becoming very expensive
Modest accommodation with 6 bedrooms. A very special apartment sells in Israel
17.08.2022
Modest accommodation with 6 bedrooms. A very special apartment sells in Israel
Show all publications