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Residential quarter Face au lac

Ashkelon, Israel
from
$694,200
01/06/2026
$694,200
31/05/2026
$692,250
;
10
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ID: 37015
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 01/06/2026

Location

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  • Country
    Israel
  • State
    South District
  • Region
    Ashkelon Subdistrict
  • City
    Ashkelon
  • Address
    Emek HaEla, 31 brbwr

About the complex

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Frontline apartment facing the lake with sukkah balcony Superb 4-room apartment, spacious and bright, offering a clear view. Charming 4-story building Central and individual air conditioning in each room Adjoining storage room, private parking

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Ashkelon, Israel
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Residential quarter Face au lac
Ashkelon, Israel
from
$694,200
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