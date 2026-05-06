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Residential quarter Penthouse de reve

Jerusalem, Israel
from
$1,80M
;
10
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ID: 37869
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 31/05/2026

Location

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  • Country
    Israel
  • State
    Jerusalem District
  • Region
    Jerusalem Subdistrict
  • City
    Jerusalem
  • Address
    Emanuel Zisman, 20

About the complex

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Har-homa, Shlav Guimel, very nice building of quality, 2 elevators including a Shabbat, on the 8th floor. Catalogue apartment, unique, extremely well arranged and tastefully. 173 m2 net on a single tray, 6 rooms, ceiling height of 3 m, bright, 4 orientations, living room kitchen very spacious, superb mirpeset of 80 m2, (souccah) on a stunning view, exposed East (not windy), permission for swimming pool, outdoor kitchen, 2 parental suites including one with a beautiful terrace, 3 bathrooms+wc, beautiful storage cupboards throughout the apartment, 2 parking spaces and a cellar.

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Jerusalem, Israel
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Residential quarter Penthouse de reve
Jerusalem, Israel
from
$1,80M
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