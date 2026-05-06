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Residential quarter Magnifique 4 pieces neuf 12m2 de terrasse

Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$2,77M
;
6
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ID: 37647
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 31/05/2026

Location

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  • Country
    Israel
  • State
    Tel-Aviv District
  • Region
    Tel Aviv Subdistrict
  • City
    Tel-Aviv
  • Address
    Shabazi, 31

About the complex

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Exceptional product in the heart of Neve Tzedek 124m2 net + 12m2 terrace Renovated historic building, lift, parking, cellar Available immediately

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Tel-Aviv, Israel
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Residential quarter Magnifique 4 pieces neuf 12m2 de terrasse
Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$2,77M
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