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Residential quarter Unique duplex 5 pieces au coeur de tel aviv bograshov

Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$4,09M
01/06/2026
$4,09M
31/05/2026
$4,08M
;
6
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ID: 36940
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 01/06/2026

Location

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  • Country
    Israel
  • State
    Tel-Aviv District
  • Region
    Tel Aviv Subdistrict
  • City
    Tel-Aviv
  • Address
    Dizengoff

About the complex

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Unique duplex 5 rooms in the heart of Tel Aviv – Bograshov Located near the beach and lively streets of Bograshov district, this duplex offers an ideal living environment between urban dynamism and serenity. 5 pieces 4 rooms 2 bathrooms 3 toilets 4th and 5th floor 135 m2 living space + 58 m2 terrace Parking Cave Price: 11,500,000 Nis Contact us now for more information and to arrange a visit!

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Tel-Aviv, Israel
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Residential quarter Unique duplex 5 pieces au coeur de tel aviv bograshov
Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$4,09M
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