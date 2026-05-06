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Residential quarter Appartement 3 pieces lumineux au centre de netanya

Netanya, Israel
from
$812,950
;
9
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ID: 37821
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 31/05/2026

Location

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  • Country
    Israel
  • State
    Center District
  • Region
    HaSharon Subdistrict
  • City
    Netanya
  • Address
    Tchernichovsky, 12

About the complex

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• Apartment sold furnished and fully equipped • Mamad (safe room) • Solar water heater + gas • Central air conditioning with independent control in the rooms • Balcony with water and gas arrival • Protection net on the balcony • North-East / South-West exposure (excellent natural ventilation) • Large sink tank in the kitchen Expenses: • Arnona : 980 的 / 2 months • Vaad habayit : 250

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Netanya, Israel
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Residential quarter Appartement 3 pieces lumineux au centre de netanya
Netanya, Israel
from
$812,950
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