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Residential quarter A ne pas manquer au centre avec terrasse bien agence bonne affaire dans un bel immeuble en bon etat

Ashkelon, Israel
from
$543,150
;
4
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ID: 37802
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 31/05/2026

Location

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  • Country
    Israel
  • State
    South District
  • Region
    Ashkelon Subdistrict
  • City
    Ashkelon

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Neve ilan 4 rooms in the centre rue elie Cohen very good state

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Ashkelon, Israel
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Residential quarter A ne pas manquer au centre avec terrasse bien agence bonne affaire dans un bel immeuble en bon etat
Ashkelon, Israel
from
$543,150
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