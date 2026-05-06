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Residential quarter Vous recherchez un grand duplex refait a neuf au centre ville de hadera et au calme

Hadera, Israel
from
$2,07M
;
10
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ID: 37504
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 31/05/2026

Location

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  • Country
    Israel
  • State
    Haifa District
  • Region
    Hadera Subdistrict
  • City
    Hadera
  • Address
    Ahad HaAm, 16

About the complex

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BZH RE/MAX Hadera exclusively presents a rare product: - Large duplex of 6 rooms of approximately 140 m2, - Large terrace pergola of 30 m2, - Modern kitchen open to the living room, - Living room with ambient lighting, - Spacious and comfortable parental suite and 4 additional bedrooms, - 3 toilets and 2 bathrooms, - Complete renovation of plumbing, floors, doors and windows, bathrooms and sanitary facilities, - Two parking spaces! - Second floor, - Common secure room at the foot of the building. Close to amenities, shops, schools and ganim. Close to Francophone communities and about 12 minutes by car from the seaside! For a visit, please contact us: RE/MAX Hadera, Rachel Benguigui. Professional licence 313736.

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Hadera, Israel
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Residential quarter Vous recherchez un grand duplex refait a neuf au centre ville de hadera et au calme
Hadera, Israel
from
$2,07M
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