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Residential quarter Penthouse de prestige vue panoramique jerusalem 5 pieces neuf

Jerusalem, Israel
from
$2,31M
01/06/2026
$2,31M
31/05/2026
$2,31M
;
9
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ID: 37309
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 01/06/2026

Location

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  • Country
    Israel
  • State
    Jerusalem District
  • Region
    Jerusalem Subdistrict
  • City
    Jerusalem
  • Address
    Moshe Kleinman, 12

About the complex

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Sumptuous penthouse of 170 m2 and 44 m2 of terrace, on the 17th floor of a modern and prestigious building on the border between Bet Vegan and Kiryat Hayovel, a strategic location 2 steps away from everything. This exceptional property will seduce you with its volumes, natural light and panoramic views. It includes 5 rooms, including a spacious parental suite. A terrace of 44 m2. The building offers an elegant lobby, 4 lifts including 3 Shabbat elevators, 2 parking spaces and a cellar. Practical neighborhood: shops, schools, tramway. A rare opportunity to combine standing, comfort and location of choice in Jerusalem. (This price does not include our agency commission which is 2% excluding VAT)

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Jerusalem, Israel
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Residential quarter Penthouse de prestige vue panoramique jerusalem 5 pieces neuf
Jerusalem, Israel
from
$2,31M
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