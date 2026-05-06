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Residential quarter Au centre

Jerusalem, Israel
from
$621,250
;
5
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ID: 37866
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 31/05/2026

Location

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  • Country
    Israel
  • State
    Jerusalem District
  • Region
    Jerusalem Subdistrict
  • City
    Jerusalem
  • Address
    Jaffa, Mike’s Place Jerusalem

About the complex

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Downtown, in a quiet and picturesque little dead end, apartment 2 rooms duplex,38 m2, living rooms with kitchenette; upstairs: 1 bedroom, bathroom with toilet. Air conditioning, good condition, rented 4100 nis Price : 1,750,000 nis.

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Jerusalem, Israel
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Residential quarter Au centre
Jerusalem, Israel
from
$621,250
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