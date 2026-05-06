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Residential quarter Opportunite exceptionnelle

Jerusalem, Israel
from
$1,47M
;
Residential quarter Opportunite exceptionnelle
1
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ID: 37762
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 31/05/2026

Location

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  • Country
    Israel
  • State
    Jerusalem District
  • Region
    Jerusalem Subdistrict
  • City
    Jerusalem
  • Address
    Moshe Kleinman, 12

About the complex

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Excellent deal in a new building Close to the light tram, with a magnificent view Beautiful terrace Close to all shops An opportunity not to be missed!

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Jerusalem, Israel
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Residential quarter Opportunite exceptionnelle
Jerusalem, Israel
from
$1,47M
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