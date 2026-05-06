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Residential quarter Panorama sud ouest residence recente

Jerusalem, Israel
from
$994,000
;
9
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ID: 37788
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 31/05/2026

Location

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  • Country
    Israel
  • State
    Jerusalem District
  • Region
    Jerusalem Subdistrict
  • City
    Jerusalem
  • Address
    HaRechavim, 11

About the complex

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✨ NEW – MEKOR HAIM ✨In the sought after area of Mekor Haim, close to Baka, a few minutes from Hadar shopping centre, close to the green promenade of HaMesila Park leading directly to Moshava Germanit, and facing the shops and supermarkets of Talpiot. Located in a recent boutique building with beautiful lobby and elevator in Shabbat, discover this beautiful 3-room apartment on the 7th floor, offering comfort, light and exceptional views. With an area of 66 m2 indoors + 4 m2 balcony, the apartment enjoys a south facing orientation, guaranteeing absolute brightness throughout the day. The living room, bathed in light, opens onto a balcony with panoramic views open to the mountains, an unobstructed, spectacular view. The fully upgraded kitchen is sold equipped: ✔️ Oven ✔️ Gas hob ✔️ Two sinks ✔️ Washing machine ✔️ Dryer The apartment also includes: • Mamad (strong room) • Modern bathroom with shower • Ground heating • Central air conditioning The property is sold with an underground parking space and a private cellar, an additional highly sought after comfort. ? A bright, functional and ideally located turnkey apartment. ? Offered at an excellent price for the sector. At the foot of the future Tramway line!

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Jerusalem, Israel
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Residential quarter Panorama sud ouest residence recente
Jerusalem, Israel
from
$994,000
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