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Residential quarter Exclusivite propriete exceptionnelle dans le quartier american colony a rishon lezion maison jumelee

Rishon LeZion, Israel
from
$4,92M
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10
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ID: 36979
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 31/05/2026

Location

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  • Country
    Israel
  • State
    Center District
  • Region
    Rehovot Subdistrict
  • City
    Rishon LeZion
  • Address
    Zeev Jabotinsky

About the complex

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Exclusive - Exceptional property in the American Colony district of Rishon LeZion !!! Unique and impressive semi-detached house on a plot of about 230m2 with 165m2 built, 6.5 rooms, mamad, possibility to create a housing unit. Fully renovated, new electrical installations and plumbing, luxury kitchen with plenty of storage, parquet floors in the rooms, air conditioning in all rooms, neat and equipped garden, covered parking with electric gate and more... Quiet, green and quality residential environment. Exclusive marketing by Hablock.

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Rishon LeZion, Israel
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Residential quarter Exclusivite propriete exceptionnelle dans le quartier american colony a rishon lezion maison jumelee
Rishon LeZion, Israel
from
$4,92M
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