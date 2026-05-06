  1. Realting.com
  2. Israel
  3. Jerusalem
  4. Residential quarter Appartement entierement renove de 4 pieces 84m ramot alef jerusalem

Residential quarter Appartement entierement renove de 4 pieces 84m ramot alef jerusalem

Jerusalem, Israel
from
$2,80M
;
12
Leave a request
ID: 37313
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 31/05/2026

Location

Show on map
  • Country
    Israel
  • State
    Jerusalem District
  • Region
    Jerusalem Subdistrict
  • City
    Jerusalem
  • Address
    Lewi Lipski, 42

About the complex

Translate
Show original
Français Français
Fully renovated 4-room apartment 84m2 – Ramot Alef, Jerusalem Second floor, without elevator. 4 rooms of 84m2 on the 2nd floor Living room, dining room 3 bedrooms, 1 bathroom, 2 toilets Air conditioning, water heater gas, powder chemech Armored door, grills, roller shutters Exhibition: East-West. Possibility to make a succah in the courtyard, and an elevator in the building. Price: 2 800 000 sh This price does not include our agency commission which is 2% excluding VAT

Location on the map

Jerusalem, Israel
Education
Healthcare
Grocery stores
Leisure

Mortgage calculator

Interest rate, %
Loan term, years
Property cost
Down payment, %
{{ initialPaymentCurrency }} USD
Please note! You changed the property cost parameter to {{ differentPrice }}%. This affects the relevance of the calculation of monthly payments for the current property. Return
Interest rate
{{ loanPercentValue.toLocaleString() }} %
Interest rate
Loan amount
{{ mortgageAmount }} USD
Loan amount
Period
{{ loanPeriodValue | pluralize("year", "years") }}
Period
Monthly payment
{{ paymentPerMonth }} USD
Monthly payment
Similar complexes
Residential quarter Holyland beit vagan jerusalem
Jerusalem, Israel
from
$5,20M
Residential quarter Projet neuf a 200m de la plage rue hatsfira bat yam
Bat Yam, Israel
from
$2,62M
Residential quarter Projet netivot ideal investisseur
Netivot, Israel
from
$1,88M
Residential quarter Projet neuf givat chmouel
Givat Shmuel, Israel
from
$4,40M
Residential quarter Cout de fusil prix exceptionnel conditions exceptionelles
Ramat Gan, Israel
from
$9,90M
You are viewing
Residential quarter Appartement entierement renove de 4 pieces 84m ramot alef jerusalem
Jerusalem, Israel
from
$2,80M
Ask all your questions
Leave your request
Thank you! Your request has been accepted
I have interest in the property from your ad. I want more information about the property. What are the purchase conditions for foreigners? I would like to visit an apartment/house. I would like to be informed about the total price (incl. tax, agency fee, etc.). Is it possible to buy with a loan/mortgage?
Back Leave a request
Other complexes
Residential quarter Projet neuf le petit neuilly de tel aviv
Residential quarter Projet neuf le petit neuilly de tel aviv
Residential quarter Projet neuf le petit neuilly de tel aviv
Residential quarter Projet neuf le petit neuilly de tel aviv
Residential quarter Projet neuf le petit neuilly de tel aviv
Show all Residential quarter Projet neuf le petit neuilly de tel aviv
Residential quarter Projet neuf le petit neuilly de tel aviv
Givatayim, Israel
from
$5,54M
JASMIN GIVATAYIM A new reference of residential luxury in Givatayim An exception project signed ICR The JASMIN GIVATAYIM project is developed by the ICR Group, which is the result of the alliance between Israel Canada and Raam Megourim, two major players in high-end real estate in Israel.…
Agency
Real estate Israel
Leave a request
Residential quarter Appartement 3 pieces et demi deuxieme ligne de mer bat yam
Residential quarter Appartement 3 pieces et demi deuxieme ligne de mer bat yam
Residential quarter Appartement 3 pieces et demi deuxieme ligne de mer bat yam
Residential quarter Appartement 3 pieces et demi deuxieme ligne de mer bat yam
Residential quarter Appartement 3 pieces et demi deuxieme ligne de mer bat yam
Show all Residential quarter Appartement 3 pieces et demi deuxieme ligne de mer bat yam
Residential quarter Appartement 3 pieces et demi deuxieme ligne de mer bat yam
Bat Yam, Israel
from
$2,50M
Apartment 3 and a half rooms, second sea line 71 m2 + 9 m2 balcony Three and a half pieces 4th floor Exposure due west – very bright Parking space included Building delivered 3 years ago Apartment already rented – ideal for investors Possibility to easily remove tenants to move in Located…
Agency
Real estate Israel
Leave a request
Residential quarter Penthouse 5 pieces neuf emplacement de choix bat yam
Residential quarter Penthouse 5 pieces neuf emplacement de choix bat yam
Residential quarter Penthouse 5 pieces neuf emplacement de choix bat yam
Bat Yam, Israel
from
$1,48M
New penthouse of 134 m2 + 41 m2 terrace. Elevator and parking included. Very bright, perfect for a family. Search location
Agency
Real estate Israel
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go
Latest News in Israel
How the Iran Conflict Affected Country Risk in Israel and the UAE
06.05.2026
How the Iran Conflict Affected Country Risk in Israel and the UAE
Israelis can officially enter the U.S. without visas. We’ve gathered the details
20.10.2023
Israelis can officially enter the U.S. without visas. We’ve gathered the details
Israel at war: what tourists should do
10.10.2023
Israel at war: what tourists should do
“In the decade from 2011 to 2021, housing prices in Israel increased by 346%.” The expert on the main investors in the market, the shortage of properties, and the national plan on demolishing and rebuilding old buildings
15.09.2023
“In the decade from 2011 to 2021, housing prices in Israel increased by 346%.” The expert on the main investors in the market, the shortage of properties, and the national plan on demolishing and rebuilding old buildings
Obtaining an Israeli passport will not be so easy. Why?
05.01.2023
Obtaining an Israeli passport will not be so easy. Why?
The average price of an apartment — more than $550,000. Real estate in Israel is becoming very expensive
19.12.2022
The average price of an apartment — more than $550,000. Real estate in Israel is becoming very expensive
Modest accommodation with 6 bedrooms. A very special apartment sells in Israel
17.08.2022
Modest accommodation with 6 bedrooms. A very special apartment sells in Israel
Show all publications