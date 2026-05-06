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Residential quarter A vendre maison arabe authentique avec sols d origine et hauts plafonds a baka jerusalem immobilier 026786595

Jerusalem, Israel
from
$2,27M
;
Residential quarter A vendre maison arabe authentique avec sols d origine et hauts plafonds a baka jerusalem immobilier 026786595
1
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ID: 37494
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 31/05/2026

Location

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  • Country
    Israel
  • State
    Jerusalem District
  • Region
    Jerusalem Subdistrict
  • City
    Jerusalem
  • Address
    Dina, 8

About the complex

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Apartment with high ceilings and original floors in a real Arab house. On the 1st and last floor, 20 steps, impresioning. Balcony succah, view degagee

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Jerusalem, Israel
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Residential quarter A vendre maison arabe authentique avec sols d origine et hauts plafonds a baka jerusalem immobilier 026786595
Jerusalem, Israel
from
$2,27M
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