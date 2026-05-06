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Residential quarter Exceptionnel centre ville raanana

Raanana, Israel
from
$22,000
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3
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ID: 37118
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 31/05/2026

Location

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  • Country
    Israel
  • State
    Center District
  • Region
    Petah Tikva Subdistrict
  • City
    Raanana
  • Address
    Ostrovski, 33

About the complex

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Exceptional downtown. Penthouse nine level. Beautiful 6-room penthouse. 180 m2. 150 m2 terrace. Open view. 2 parking spaces and 1 cellar. Available in June 2026.

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Raanana, Israel
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Residential quarter Exceptionnel centre ville raanana
Raanana, Israel
from
$22,000
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